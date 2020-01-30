Home Region Americas Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance awarded Brazilian FEED contract by Equinor January 30th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Europe, Offshore

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, via the Subsea Integration Alliance, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the front end engineering design study for its Bacalhau project, offshore Brazil.

The Bacalhau field is located 185km off the state of São Paulo, and the contract is to finalise the technical definition of the proposed development prior to Equinor making final investment decisions late 2020. The development will include 19 wells, around 130 km of rigid risers and flowlines and 35 km of umbilicals.

Subsea Integration Alliance will be responsible for subsequent life of field support.

Stuart Fitzgerald, deputy CEO for Subsea Integration Alliance, commented: “The award to Subsea Integration Alliance of the FEED contract for the Bacalhau project builds on our early engagement expertise and successful track record of major integrated projects. It underlines the breadth and strength of our product portfolio, quality of onshore and offshore assets and our extensive project management and engineering capabilities in Brazil and worldwide. We look forward to supporting Equinor in this and future developments.”