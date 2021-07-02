Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance awarded EPCI contract off Norway

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, via the Subsea Integration Alliance, secured a sizeable contract from Norwegian oil company OKEA for the Hasselmus project, 7 km northwest of the Draugen platform in the southern Norwegian Sea.

The contract, said to be between $50m and $150m, covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the subsea production systems and subsea pipelines for a single subsea well with direct tie-back to the Draugen production platform.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Subsea Integration Alliance, said: “This award to Subsea Integration Alliance supports our strategy for early engagement, full subsea system delivery, and our track record with OKEA. Working in partnership with OKEA has supported optimised solutions, early decision making and shortened delivery time, ultimately improving cost efficiency throughout the entire field lifecycle.”

Last month, the alliance also secured a major contract from Equinor for the Bacalhau field development in Brazil.