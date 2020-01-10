Home Sector Offshore Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance awarded Senegal contract January 10th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic alliance between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, has been awarded a major contract by Woodside Energy for the Sangomar Field Development Phase-1 project.

The project work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the SURF system and associated subsea production systems. The development will include 23 wells, 107 km of rigid flowlines, 28 km of flexible risers and jumpers, and 45 km of umbilicals in water depths between 700 metres and 1400 metres.

The contract value is between $500m and $750m.

Offshore activities will take place from 2021 to 2023 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay, flex-lay and light construction vessels.

“We are delighted to expand our operations to Senegal adding to our network of local presences in West Africa. Subsea 7 brings decades of experience in working safely and reliably in the region as well as bringing global engineering and execution capabilities to support Senegal as it increases energy production,” said Gilles Lafaye, Subsea 7’s vice president for Africa region.