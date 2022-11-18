Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance bags BP contract in Trinidad and Tobago

Subsea Integration Alliance, a non-incorporated tie-up between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea has been awarded a contract to support BP’s Cypre gas development project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Subsea 7 said its part of the awarded contract is worth between $150m and $300m. The Oslo-listed company’s scope covers the concept and design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of a two-phase liquid natural gas tieback to the Juniper platform through dual flexible flowlines and a manifold gathering system, along with topside upgrades.

Design, engineering, and project management will bee carried out by Subsea 7’s offices in the US, with offshore installation planned for 2024.

Cypre will be BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT)’s third subsea development. It will include seven wells and subsea trees. Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025. The field is located 78 km off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 m. At peak, the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250m to 300m standard cubic feet a day.