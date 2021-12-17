Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance scores major EPCI deal with Woodside

Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic partnership between Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, has secured a major contract from Australian operator Woodside for the Scarborough project, located approximately 380 km offshore northwest Australia. The project, developed by Woodside and BHP joint venture, reached a final investment decision in November.

The awarded work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea pipelines and production systems. The development will include 45 km of rigid flowlines, six flexible flowline risers, 42 km of umbilicals and eight trees, as well as associated subsea equipment, in water depths of approximately 950 m. Subsea 7 said its share of the contract is worth between $300m and $500m.

“This award is the result of a strong and collaborative early engagement process with Woodside, working with a high level of transparency and cooperation during the pre-tender and FEED phases,” said Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance.

The Subsea Integration Alliance team established during the initial front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase, awarded in January 2019, will now transition into the full EPCI phase. Project management and engineering will take place in Perth, Australia, with support from Subsea 7’s offices in Malaysia, UK and France and various OneSubsea offices.

Offshore activities are targeted to take place from 2023 to 2025 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay and flex-lay vessels.