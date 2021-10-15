Subsea 7 and Schlumberger firm up major contract in Turkey

Subsea 7 has confirmed the award of a major contract worth over $750m by Turkish Petroleum for the Sakarya field development offshore Turkey in the Black Sea. The Oslo-listed player announced the deal in September without disclosing the project or client.

The contract is awarded to Subsea 7 and Schlumberger, as part of a consortium. The integrated project scope of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract will cover the subsurface solutions to onshore production, including completions, subsea production systems, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and an early production facility.

The scope of work to be executed by Subsea 7 comprises the EPCI of the subsea pipelines and associated equipment to connect the subsea wells in approximately 2000 m water depth to the early production facility. Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the Subsea 7 office in Istanbul, Turkey.

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance, said: “This combined offering provides our customer with a truly integrated solution for field development. A strong, collaborative early engagement process led by Turkish Petroleum has enabled an industry-leading timeline from discovery to first gas for a project of this scale and complexity.”