Subsea 7 and Van Oord score with ExxonMobil off Guyana

Subsea 7 and Van Oord consortium has won a substantial contract from ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana for the gas-to-energy project offshore Guyana.

The scope covers the project management, engineering, and installation of approximately 190 km of pipeline in water depths of up to 1,450 m, with an associated shallow water portion and onshore approach making landfall to the west of the Demerara River, along the coast of Guyana.

The contract is worth between $150m and $300m, the Oslo-listed Subsea 7 said.

The gas-to-energy project, set to come on stream by late 2024, is expected to reduce Guyana’s energy sector emissions. The project is also expected to cut electricity costs by more than half.

Hans van Gaalen, commercial director for Van Oord, added: “Developing the coastal infrastructure for the project will allow our Subsea 7 and Van Oord consortium to positively contribute to the development of Guyana’s electricity supply which in turn will reduce Guyana’s dependence on imported fuels.”

ExxonMobil has recently made two new discoveries offshore Guyana, to the southeast of the Liza and Payara developments in the Stabroek block. The discoveries are the sixth and seventh in Guyana this year, bringing the total number of discoveries in Guyana to more than 25.