Subsea 7 announces floating wind joint venture

Olso-listed Subsea 7 has entered into a joint venture with Simply Blue Energy, a Cork-based marine developer, to further develop its Salamander floating wind farm concept, off the northeast coast of Scotland.

Salamander is a pre-commercial project of up to 200 MW. It is anticipated that a strategic investor will be sought to support the execution of the project.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7, commented: “Subsea 7 believes that floating wind has an important role to play in the energy transition and a low carbon future.”