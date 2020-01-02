Subsea 7 appoints new management team

January 2nd, 2020

Norwegian offshore service provider Subsea 7 has announced the appointment of a new management team.

As previously announced, the company has appointed John Evans as chief executive officer, succeeding Jean Cahuzac who retired at the end of 2019.

Additionally, Olivier Blaringhem, Steph McNeill and Phil Simons has been appointed as executive vice president of SURF and Conventional, Renewables and Projects & Operations respectively.

“I’m delighted to take up my new role and my priority is to lead our high-calibre leadership team into our next chapter in an evolving energy industry. We are an innovative and collaborative company with talented people and strong client base, with a great future ahead,” said John Evans.

