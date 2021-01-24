EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 awarded Angolan contract by CABGOC

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) for the Sanha Lean Gas Connection project comprising the construction and installation of the Lean Gas Platform system in Block-0, offshore Angola.

Fabrication will be conducted at Sonamet’s yard in Angola from 2021 to 2022, and offshore operations are scheduled for 2022 and 2023.

Gilles Lafaye, senior vice president Africa, Middle East and Caspian Region, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by CABGOC, following a public tender. This is the result of a long-term collaboration with the client and a track record of delivering successful projects. The project reinforces Subsea 7’s presence in Angola and our commitment to support Africa’s energy industry.”

Subsea 7 described the contract as substantial, which puts its value in the $150m to $300m range.

