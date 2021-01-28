EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 awarded contract by Equinor for carbon capture project

Subsea 7 has been awarded a major contract by Equinor for works at its Northern Lights carbon capture project.  

The contract scope includes engineering, fabrication and installation of a 100km CO2 pipeline that will run from Øygarden to the CO2 storage complex, as well as installation of umbilicals, tie-in and pre-commissioning activities.

Offshore operations will commence in 2022 and 2023. 

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian full-scale carbon capture and storage project Longship which comprises transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea. The CO2 receiving terminal will be located in the municipality of Øygarden in Western Norway. 

“We are proud to be a trusted partner for this project. CCS is an important part of Subsea 7’s strategy to be a proactive participant in the energy transition and our continued drive for a more sustainable future,”  said John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7.

