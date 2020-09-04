EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 awarded contract extensions by Petrobras

September 4, 2020
Norwegian OSV operator Subsea 7 has entered into an agreement with Petrobras to extend the current long term day-rate contracts for three pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) by one year. 

The Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Cruzeiro will operate at a new day-rate from August 1 and their firm contract periods will now end in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2022 respectively. The extensions have a combined value of $155m. 

Subsea 7 has four PLSVs operating in Brazil, the other one Seven Sun will complete its current contract in Q2 of 2022.

“These contract extensions reflect our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and desire by both parties to reach a mutually beneficial solution in these challenging times. We remain focused on performing safely and to a high standard for our valued client,” said Marcelo Xavier, vice president Brazil of Subsea 7.

