Home Sector Offshore Subsea 7 awarded contract in Netherlands June 5th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore service provider Subsea 7 has been awarded a major contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) offshore wind farm project.

The contract was subject to the client’s final investment decision, which has now occurred.

The work scope includes the transport and installation of wind turbine monopile foundations and inner array grid cables. Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels.

The value of the contract is between $150m and $300m.