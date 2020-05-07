Home Sector Offshore Subsea 7 awarded EPCI contract by Independent Oil and Gas May 7th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Subsea 7 has been awarded a major EPCI contract by Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) for the Blythe and Vulcan Satellites field development in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The contract will cover the subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) work on phase one of the core project and the scope includes the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 35km of flow lines between the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood fields.

The offshore activities are scheduled to commence this year and the contract value is between $50m and $150m.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract, which strengthens our reputation as a global provider of value- driven SURF solutions. We look forward to collaborating with IOG to ensure the cost-effective, safe and timely execution of each phase of the development,” said Jonathan Tame, vice president UK & Canada for Subsea 7.