Subsea 7 awarded Hod contract by Aker BP

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for the Hod Field Development Project in the southern part of the North Sea.

The re-development concept includes a new Wellhead platform, tied back to the nearby Valhall Field Centre with rigid pipelines and an umbilical. Subsea 7’s contract scope includes EPCI for pipelines, umbilicals and tie-ins using key vessels from the company’s fleet.

Offshore operations are scheduled to take place in 2020 and 2021, and the contract is described as “sizeable” putting it in the $50m to $150m range.

Monica Bjørkmann, vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, commented: “Subsea 7 is very pleased with this award by Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. It acknowledges Subsea 7 as a key partner in the delivery of pioneering technology, transforming the economics of field development. We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP for the Hod Field Development, with safety, reliability and quality at the forefront throughout.”