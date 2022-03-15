Subsea 7 awarded new EPCI contract

Subsea 7 has been awarded a substantial contract by an unnamed client worth between $150m and $300m.

The award, made to a consortium including Subsea 7, comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore facilities, subsea pipelines, and associated infrastructure.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately, and offshore activities are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024. The deal will be booked in the backlog of subsea and conventional business unit in the first quarter of 2022.

The Oslo-listed company has not disclosed any further details due to contractual obligations.