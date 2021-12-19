EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 awarded up to $150m contract by Aker BP

Subsea 7 has won a contract worth between $50m and $150m from Aker BP for the Hanz field development in the Norwegian North Sea.

The project involves a subsea tie-back of around 15 km to the Ivar Aasen platform. The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the gas lift and production pipelines, and associated subsea infrastructure, using vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spool base at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to be carried out in 2023.

Monica Bjørkmann, vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision.”

