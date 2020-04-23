Home Sector Offshore Subsea 7 awarded wind farm project by Vattenfall April 23rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore service provider Subsea 7 has been awarded a sizable contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm project off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The contracted work scope includes the transport and installation of wind turbine monopile foundations and inner array grid cables.

Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands,” said Steph McNeill, Subsea 7’s vice president for renewables.