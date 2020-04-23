Subsea 7 awarded wind farm project by Vattenfall

Subsea 7 awarded wind farm project by Vattenfall

April 23rd, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore service provider Subsea 7 has been awarded a sizable contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm project off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The contracted work scope includes the transport and installation of wind turbine monopile foundations and inner array grid cables.

Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall as a trusted partner to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands,” said Steph McNeill, Subsea 7’s vice president for renewables.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.