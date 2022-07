Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has awarded a contract to Norway’s Boa for the 2007-built offshore construction vessel Boa Sub C.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, is expected to commence in spring 2023 and last for one year.

Subsea 7 has options attached to utilise the OCV into the first quarter of 2025.

The Boa Sub C was previously booked by a large construction and decommissioning contractor from May of this year up until the first quarter of 2023, including options.