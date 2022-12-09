Subsea 7 in line for more than $1bn worth of contracts

Oslo-listed offshore engineering and services provider Subsea 7 is set to be awarded new contracts by Aker BP estimated to be worth over $1bn.

Aker BP will vote for the final approval of the Noaka field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project and the Utsira High projects offshore Norway, with the plan for development and operations to be submitted to Norwegian authorities before year-end.

Subsea 7 has, through an alliance with Aker BP and Aker Solutions executed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for these projects, under a single source supplier framework.

If the projects go ahead, the company said it expects at least $1.2bn in new contracts. The Noaka contract would be worth over $750m, the Valhall deal between $150m and $300m, while the Skarv order is valued at $300m up to $500m.

Aker BP is the operator of these developments with its net share of the oil and gas resources estimated to be approximately 730m barrels of oil equivalent. The company said it expects to invest about $19bn between 2023 and 2028, with the corresponding average break-even oil price estimated at $35 to $40 a barrel.