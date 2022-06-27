Subsea 7 joins Dutch floating offshore hydrogen project

Oslo-listed oilfield and renewables services provider Subsea 7 has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Dutch hydrogen technology developer, OneSea Energy, to jointly work in the field of floating offshore green hydrogen production.

The deal provides that OneSea and Subsea 7 will move forward together in exploring and developing field-specific solutions for offshore hydrogen production.

Both companies will jointly participate in development studies and continue to search for and evaluate suitable concepts and technologies with the goal of enabling and accelerating the development of large scale offshore green hydrogen.

The Delft-based OneSea has three floating hydrogen production concepts under development with an electrolyzer capacity ranging from 50 MW to up to 1 GW. The first and smallest in capacity, the OSE50, is intended to operate in shallow water near LNG terminals and industrial clusters with access to renewable energy sources such as tidal, solar, or wind.

The second concept includes a 400 MW electrolyzer suitable for deepwater locations with the possibility of storing and offloading hydrogen in gas and liquid form. The largest unit, dubbed OSE1000, has an electrolyzer capacity of 1,000 MW and is designed for remote operation with hub capabilities and can be deployed in large-scale floating wind farms.