Subsea 7 scores BP contract in Trinidad and Tobago

Olo-listed Subsea 7 has won a sizeable contract from BP worth between $50m and $150m for the project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The project, in water depths of up to 85 m, covers the installation of a 96 km 12-inch pipeline, associated shore approach and diver tie-in spools. Front end engineering and design (FEED) is underway, and the engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope is scheduled to begin this month.

Project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas.