Subsea 7 scores Equinor double

Subsea 7 has secured two contracts from Equinor for the Irpa and Verdande field developments in the Norwegian Sea.

The Oslo-listed company said it would carry out the combined project, worth between $50m and $150m in a consortium with Norwegian subsea player DeepOcean.

The Irpa field development project, located in the Aasta Hansteen area, involves a subsea tieback of around 80 km to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO unit. The contract scope includes engineering, transportation and installation of a MEG pipeline, a production riser, umbilical, subsea structures and tie-ins.

The Verdande field development project, located in the Nordland Ridge area, involves a subsea tieback to the existing Skuld field and Norne FPSO facilities. The contract scope includes engineering, transportation and installation of a 7.5-km pipe-in-pipe production pipeline, umbilical, flexibles, subsea structures and tie-ins.

Project management, engineering and fabrication will take place in Norway, with offshore operations set to take place in 2024, 2025 and 2026, utilising both Subsea 7’s and DeepOcean’s vessels.

