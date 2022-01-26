Subsea 7 scores substantial US Gulf of Mexico contract

Subsea 7 has landed a substantial project worth between $150m and $300m for subsea installation services related to Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The project covers the tieback of four subsea wells to the Shenandoah host facility through a subsea manifold with dual flowlines and risers. The work scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI) and commissioning of the subsea equipment including structures, umbilicals, and production and gas export flowlines. Subsea 7’s scope also includes the wet tow and hook-up of the semisubmersible floating production system to be built by South Korea’s top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries and mooring system installation.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Houston, Texas. Fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2024.

The Beacon-operated Shenandoah field is located 300 km off the coast of Louisiana in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico. Offshore drilling contractor Transocean will mobilise its newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Atlas for the project. Once delivered from the shipyard, the drillship is expected to commence operations in the third quarter of 2022. The initial drilling program is expected to last 255 days.