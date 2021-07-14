Subsea 7 secures Middle East contract

Subsea 7 has won a contract worth between $50m and $150m with an undisclosed client in the Middle East.

The Oslo-listed player said the deal includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of around 40 km of subsea pipelines, with associated crossing structures and two composite power and fibre-optic cables.

Engineering and procurement will be delivered from Subsea 7’s office in Singapore. Operations will be led by the company’s office in the Middle East with offshore activities scheduled to begin in 2023.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Aker BP contract for the Kobra East and Gekko field development offshore Norway.