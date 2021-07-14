Middle EastOffshore

Subsea 7 secures Middle East contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 2 Less than a minute
Subsea 7

Subsea 7 has won a contract worth between $50m and $150m with an undisclosed client in the Middle East.

The Oslo-listed player said the deal includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of around 40 km of subsea pipelines, with associated crossing structures and two composite power and fibre-optic cables.

Engineering and procurement will be delivered from Subsea 7’s office in Singapore. Operations will be led by the company’s office in the Middle East with offshore activities scheduled to begin in 2023.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Aker BP contract for the Kobra East and Gekko field development offshore Norway.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 14, 2021
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button