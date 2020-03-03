Subsea 7 secures two offshore contracts

March 3rd, 2020

Norway’s Subsea 7 has secured two separate contracts for offshore services.

The company was awarded a contract by Murphy Exploration and Production for subsea installation services related to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont developments tying back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible. The contract value is between $150m and $300m.

Additonally, Subsea 7 clinched a contract with ConocoPhillips to deliver the SURF scope for the Barossa project in Australia. The company’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of flowlines and associated client-supplied risers, umbilicals and subsea structures. The value of the contract is between $300m and $500m.

