Subsea 7, Siem Offshore and Kongsberg Maritime team up to optimise floating wind ops

Subsea 7, Siem Offshore and Kongsberg Maritime have joined forces to look at optimisation of marine operations for floating wind projects.

The study’s main goal is to identify gaps in existing marine operation methodologies and equipment capabilities in order to enable robust and efficient execution of largescale floating wind developments planned for the Norwegian Continental Shelf and globally over the next decade.

“For Subsea 7, ensuring robustness in methods and equipment is pivotal in making the safe and reliable execution of floating wind projects at scale possible,” said Helge Myrvang business development manager at Subsea 7.

The collaboration is intended to map out all marine operations for the execution of commercial-scale floating offshore wind. This includes operations such as anchor installation, mooring line pre-lay, tow-out and hook-up, inter-array cable installation and turbine access.

Energy transition director at Subsea 7 Ingunn Kalve, added: “Together with solid partners, it’s essential to get a thorough understanding of the requirements and opportunities of future floating offshore wind and to create sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.”