Subsea 7 wins Aker BP contract off Norway

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract worth between $50m and $150m by Aker BP for the Kobra East and Gekko field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea.

The project involves a subsea tie-back of around 8 km to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing Kneler B subsea manifold. The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the pipelines, spools, protection cover and tie-ins using vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to take place in 2022 and 2023.

Monica Bjørkmann, VP for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance. The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision.”