Subsea 7 wins Chevron contract in US Gulf

Oilfield services provider Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract worth between $50m and $150m by US supermajor Chevron for the development of the Ballymore project offshore US Gulf of Mexico.

The Oslo-listed company said the project covers the installation of a steel catenary riser, flowline, and control system and follows on early engineering work carried out for Chevron.

Project management and engineering will take place in Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas, with offshore scope to be executed in 2023.

Ballymore is a large oil and gas discovery located in the Mississippi Canyon protraction area in around 2,000 m of water about 260 km southeast of New Orleans. The field was discovered by Chevron (60% operator) and Total (40%) in December 2017 and has potential recoverable oil-equivalent resources estimated at more than 150m barrels.

The $1.6bn project, with a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day, will be developed as a three-mile subsea tieback to the existing Chevron-operated Blind Faith platform. First oil is expected in 2025.