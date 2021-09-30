EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 wins new contract worth more than $750m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute
Subsea 7

Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a major contract worth in excess of $750m, without disclosing the project or client.

The Oslo-listed player said the new award extends the engineering, project management and procurement scope of the contract announced in March this year.

The scope of work includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.

Project management and engineering have already commenced and will be managed from the local Subsea 7 office. The contract will be recorded in the backlog of the company’s subsea and conventional business unit in the third quarter.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 30, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button