Subsea 7 wins new contract worth more than $750m

Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a major contract worth in excess of $750m, without disclosing the project or client.

The Oslo-listed player said the new award extends the engineering, project management and procurement scope of the contract announced in March this year.

The scope of work includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.

Project management and engineering have already commenced and will be managed from the local Subsea 7 office. The contract will be recorded in the backlog of the company’s subsea and conventional business unit in the third quarter.