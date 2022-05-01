EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 wins substantial West Africa contract

Subsea 7

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 SA said it had been awarded a substantial contract from an undisclosed client for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of oil or gas flowlines and umbilicals offshore West Africa.

The company has already commenced project management and engineering, with offshore operations set to take place in the first half of 2024. No further details have been disclosed due to contractual obligations.

The offshore energy services player defines a substantial contract as being between $150m to $300m. In March, the company, as part of a consortium, landed another project with an unnamed operator, also worth up to $300m. The project includes offshore facilities, subsea pipelines, and associated infrastructure and is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024.

