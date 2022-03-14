Middle EastOperations

Suez Canal Authority heeds corruption criticism finally

March 14, 2022
Suez Canal Authority

Castigated repeatedly for its position as the world’s most corrupt area for merchant shipping, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is trying to take measures to improve Egypt’s reputation.

The SCA has sent a letter addressed to Mr Georgia Spencer-Rowland, the woman who is the policy officer at the International Chamber of Shipping.

The letter states that in line with Egypt’s national anti-corruption strategy, all shipping companies transiting the canal should avoid handing out any type of facilitation payments. The same letter has been sent to local shipping agencies, with the SCA revealing it has adopted the use of digital transactions to avoid bribery, while it said it is investigating reported cases of corruption.

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) last month released the results and lessons learned from 10 years of collecting data of cancerous, corrupt demands in maritime trade with the Egyptian waterway – often labelled the Marlboro Canal – topping its global corruption league.

March 14, 2022
