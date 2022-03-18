Suez Canal Authority to crack down on ship defects

From April 1, if a Suez Canal Authority (SCA) representative such as a pilot or harbour master detects deliberate withholding and/or negligence to report any defects in a ship’s equipment, devices, anchors or any other defects that might undermine the safety of navigation in the canal, additional dues of $10,000 shall be applied to the vessel’s transit.

The SCA increased canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels from the start of this month.

Castigated repeatedly for its position as the world’s most corrupt area for merchant shipping, the SCA is trying to take measures to improve Egypt’s reputation.

A letter sent by the SCA earlier this month to the International Chamber of Shipping stated that in line with Egypt’s national anti-corruption strategy, all shipping companies transiting the canal should avoid handing out any type of facilitation payments. The same letter has been sent to local shipping agencies, with the SCA revealing it has adopted the use of digital transactions to avoid bribery, while it said it is investigating reported cases of corruption.