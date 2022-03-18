Middle EastOperations

Suez Canal Authority to crack down on ship defects

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Suez Canal Authority

From April 1, if a Suez Canal Authority (SCA) representative such as a pilot or harbour master detects deliberate withholding and/or negligence to report any defects in a ship’s equipment, devices, anchors or any other defects that might undermine the safety of navigation in the canal, additional dues of $10,000 shall be applied to the vessel’s transit.

The SCA increased canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels from the start of this month.

Castigated repeatedly for its position as the world’s most corrupt area for merchant shipping, the SCA is trying to take measures to improve Egypt’s reputation.

A letter sent by the SCA earlier this month to the International Chamber of Shipping stated that in line with Egypt’s national anti-corruption strategy, all shipping companies transiting the canal should avoid handing out any type of facilitation payments. The same letter has been sent to local shipping agencies, with the SCA revealing it has adopted the use of digital transactions to avoid bribery, while it said it is investigating reported cases of corruption.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 18, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button