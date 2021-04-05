Middle EastOperations

Suez Canal backlog cleared, accident report due this week

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 5, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
Suez Canal Authority

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced over the weekend it had managed to clear the backlog of more than 400 ships waiting to transit the waterway in the wake of the grounding of the 20,388 teu containership Ever Given 13 days ago.

The chairman of the SCA, Osama Rabie said on Saturday that an investigation into what caused the Shoei Kisen Kaisha-owned vessel to run aground, is due to wrap up soon. The ship is anchored in the Great Bitter Lake.

The authority is expected to publish its findings early this week.

On Thursday, Rabie warned Egypt might seek $1bn in compensation following the six-day grounding of the giant Evergreen-operated ship. Rabie said the ship and its cargo will not be allowed to leave the country if the issue goes to court.

Shoei Kisen has declared General Average whereby cargo owners will need to contribute funds to get their goods with Richards Hogg Lindley appointed as adjuster.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 5, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button