Suez Canal blocked by stranded Evergreen boxship

An ultra large container ship operated by Evergreen ran aground on the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking traffic on one of the world’s most important waterways.

A picture taken by crew onboard another ship in the canal, the Maersk Denver, shows the 2018-built 20,388 teu Ever Given , which was en route from Shenzhen to Rotterdam, blocking the canal in both directions after it got stuck near the Red Sea entrance of the canal. The cause of the incident remains unknown at the moment.

Several tugs have been mobilised by the canal authority in order to refloat the vessel, while a large backlog of ships have been lining up, waiting to go through. Egyptian local reports citing the Suez Canal Authority said that the operation to refloat the ship, which could include removing sand around the ship, may take days.

TankerTrackers tweeted that there were a lot of fully-laden tankers stuck at either end of the canal carrying Saudi, Russian, Omani and US oil.