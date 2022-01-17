Middle EastOperations

Suez Canal expansion to be completed by July next year

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 17, 2022
The Suez Canal expansion project will be completed by July 2023 according to the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel after the Ever Given containership ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year.

The southernmost 30 km of the canal, where the Ever Given became grounded, is set to be widened 40 meters eastward and deepened to 22 m.

“This will improve ship navigation by 28% in this difficult part of the canal,” SCA chairman Osama Rabie said in an interview with Reuters yesterday.

