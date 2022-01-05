Sun Feng takes over as new boss of China Classification Society

China Classification Society (CCS) has appointed Sun Feng as its new chairman and president, taking over from Mo Jianhui, who has retired.

Sun worked at CCS’ Dalian branch from 1987 to December 2005. He served as general manager of the Classed Ship in Service department since December 2005, based at CCS headquarters, and worked as vice president of CCS from December 2008 to December 2021. He has been in charge of almost all business areas of CCS, including classification survey services for ships, offshore installations, and related industrial products, science and technology, R&D, IT and international affairs.

The major focus of Sun’s new role will be to drive innovation in key areas such as decarbonisation, intelligent shipping and digitalisation.

“In the past five years, the scientific and technical capability of CCS has improved significantly, and a number of innovative CCS intelligent and green shipping technologies have won national awards,” he said. “We must continue to propel the ethos of quality across our organisation promoting CCS’ rules and standards system, strengthening research in green and intelligent technology while deepening the research and application of new survey technologies and accelerating digital transformation. CCS will further continue to increase international communications and cooperation with institutions like IACS and the IMO. By improving our service capacity, CCS will ramp up the safe and environmentally sustainable development of international shipping.”

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Beijing, CCS’ serviced fleet numbers more than 32,000 vessels. In addition to Sun’s appointment, CCS named Cai Yanxian as one of four vice presidents, replacing Zhu Kai, who has also retired.