Supply chain issues to delay development of two US East Coast offshore wind farms

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said last week that the Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects will be delayed by a year because of supply chain issues, according to The Boston Globe.

The 804 MW Park City Wind development, located in a wind lease area south of Martha’s Vineyard, is designed to power approximately 14% of Connecticut’s electricity supply. It is now expected to be finished by 2027, rather than 2026.

The 1,232 MW Commonwealth Wind project will serve the state of Massachusetts from a location south of Park City Wind. The delay will see it finished in 2028, pushed back from 2027.

The delays will not cause Avangrid to miss its contracted deadlines, said Azagra.