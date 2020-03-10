Supramax bulker values slide

Supramax bulker values slide

March 10th, 2020 Dry Cargo 0 comments

This week’s broker reports have few dry cargo sales carried, and prices continue to drop.

It has just emerged that the low profile Emirates-based owner Allied Marine Services was the taker of the Japanese-built supramax sold in January, the 50,000dwt Alex A (2002), now renamed Ghousta, sold for $6.5m, its third vintage supramax move since October.

Allied Marine has timed the market well. This week the old sale is used in numerous broking reports to show the downward trend. The sale is compared to a fresh sale by Swiss-based Massoel Shipping who sold a same age sister ship, named Luzern for just $5.7m.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.