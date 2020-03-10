Supramax bulker values slide

This week’s broker reports have few dry cargo sales carried, and prices continue to drop.

It has just emerged that the low profile Emirates-based owner Allied Marine Services was the taker of the Japanese-built supramax sold in January, the 50,000dwt Alex A (2002), now renamed Ghousta, sold for $6.5m, its third vintage supramax move since October.

Allied Marine has timed the market well. This week the old sale is used in numerous broking reports to show the downward trend. The sale is compared to a fresh sale by Swiss-based Massoel Shipping who sold a same age sister ship, named Luzern for just $5.7m.