Supramaxes to the fore

Supramax bulkers continued to dominate the secondhand market in April, making up around 30% of the total 43 bulk carriers that changed hands according to data from VesselsValue. Supras have been enjoying very healthy rates this month, raking in twice as much money as their far larger capesize cousins.

The largest en bloc deal this month was done by the Greek company Maran Dry Management who sold eight post-panamax bulkers to Ebridge Capital for a total $200m. Other headline dry bulk transact...