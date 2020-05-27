Home Sector Environment Survey finds two-thirds of owners don’t have decarbonisation strategy May 27th, 2020 Jason Jiang Environment, Operations

A survey by classification society ABS shows that the majority of the owners currently have no decarbonisation strategy in place.

The survey of shipowners and operators registering for the ABS webinar Pathways to Sustainable Shipping, revealed that nearly 60% of the respondents viewed hydrogen and ammonia as the most attractive fuel choices in the long term, and 70 percent of them selected LNG as a short-term solution.

In the meantime, nearly two thirds of owners in survey said they currently don’t have decarbonisation strategy.

“As shipowners and operators look to improve their environmental ratings to both maintain and attract potential charters, they face complex decisions on how best to identify, report and reduce GHG emissions,” said Lefteris Karaminas, global sustainability manager of ABS.

“A key takeaway from the webinar is that owners taking advantage of accelerated GHG rating improvement options like the non-permanent Engine Power Limitation (EPL) are finding the benefits only temporary, as other vessels in the peer group take on improvements or new more efficient vessels enter the peer group. It will be necessary to consider alternative options, including combinations, in order to remain competitive and increase their ratings in the long term,” Karaminas added.