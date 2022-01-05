Suspect bunkers put SM Line boxship out of action for up to a month

South Korean containership the 6,622 teu SM Busan is at dock in Victoria, British Columbia for emergency repairs that are expected to take up to a month to complete.

After first experiencing engine problems on December 20, the ship lost power on December 24 en route from Portland to South Korea. After drifting for a couple of days, the vessel was able to get underway to the harbour in Victoria with a two-tugboat escort.

The ship’s fuel is believed to be the source of the problem. Repair work, being done by the ship’s crew, will include cleaning its fuel tanks.

The SM Busan is carrying mostly empty containers.