Sveinung Støhle leaving Höegh LNG

Norway’s Höegh LNG has launched a search for a new president and CEO after Sveinung Støhle announced he will be resigning from his position, effective November 1 to pursue an alternative career opportunity outside Norway.

Støhle has more than 25 years of experience in the LNG industry with both shipping and oil and gas companies. He has served as the president and CEO of Höegh LNG through his employment with Höegh LNG AS since 2005 and as CEO for Höegh LNG Partners since August 2020. He was also a director and chairman of the board of directors of Höegh LNG Partners and is a member of the board of directors of Avenir LNG. Before his employment with Höegh LNG, Støhle held the position of president of Total LNG USA.

The board has appointed Thor Jørgen Guttormsen to act as interim president and CEO until the new boss takes over. Guttormsen has had a long career with Höegh. He was a director of Höegh LNG Holdings from 2006 to 2011 and an alternate director from 2011 to 2021 and a director of Höegh LNG from 2006 to 2021. He recently held the position of CEO of Höegh Autoliners from 2019 to 2020 and now serves as a director.

Morten W. Høegh, chairman of the company, commented: “When Sveinung joined us in 2005 our LNG activities consisted of a small fleet of LNG carriers and Höegh LNG had not yet been established as a separate company. Sveinung led our entry into floating regas through the ordering of the SRV vessels, and subsequently through the substantial investment program of eight FSRUs and the creation of two stock-listed public entities. Sveinung’s clear vision and strong determination has been instrumental for Höegh LNG becoming the largest operator of FSRUs globally with a reputation for quality and impeccable operational performance.”