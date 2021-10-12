Sveinung Støhle to help Maria Angelicoussis run Greece’s largest shipowner

Angelicoussis Shipping Group, Greece’s largest shipowner with one of the world’s largest privately-owned fleets, has announced the appointment of Sveinung Støhle in the new role of deputy chief executive officer.

Støhle, who is stepping down as president and CEO of Höegh LNG on November 1, has more than 25 years of experience in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry with both shipping and oil and gas companies. He will join the Angelicoussis Group’s senior management team in Athens.

“Sveinung’s extensive industry experience will certainly add strength, depth, and quality to our existing senior management team. I am looking forward to working closely with Sveinung in relation to the many near term transitional challenges and opportunities in our industry,” said Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of Angelicoussis Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Støhle said: “I am very excited to have this unique opportunity to join the Angelicoussis Group and I very much look forward to working closely with Maria and the team to continue growing the company for the future.”

Støhle has served as the president and CEO of Höegh LNG since 2005 and as CEO of Höegh LNG Partners since August 2020. He was also a director and chairman of the board of directors of Höegh LNG Partners and is a member of the board of directors of Avenir LNG.