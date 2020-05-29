Home Sector Operations Svitzer appoints new CEO May 29th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Towage operator Svitzer, part of Maersk, has announced the appointment of Kasper Friis Nilaus, currently VP and current managing director of Svitzer Europe, as the new global CEO of the company replacing Henriette Thygesen.

Going forward, Nilaus will continue to report to Henriette Thygesen in her capacity as CEO of Maersk Fleet and Strategic Brands.

Nilaus joined Svitzer as business development manager in 2007 and has since held various global and regional positions within commercial and general management.

“The success of Svitzer, its people and its customers are close to heart for me and I am very proud to be appointed CEO. These are challenging times for Svitzer and the industry in general, but we have what it takes to succeed. Over the past years, we have come a long way and I am very excited about the opportunity to take the company to the next level, together with a strong and dedicated organisation. Safe and efficient operations, strong customer relations and an innovative approach to towage and technology is the way forward and I am more than ready to roll up the sleeves and accelerate Svitzer’s trajectory in the years to come,” said Nilaus.