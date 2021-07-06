Swancor joins offshore wind consortium in Taiwan

Taiwan’s offshore wind developer Swancor Renewable Energy (SRE) has teamed up with compatriot firms Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology, Yeong Guan Energy and J&V Energy Technology to jointly develop its portfolio of offshore wind projects off Miaoli.

A consortium, dubbed the Taiwan Team, is a combination of development, supply chain, technology, construction and O&M expertise which will lead the ambition of Taiwan to have its renewable energy Taiwan-made.

The Taiwan Team will focus on the development of Formosa 4, a fixed foundation technology project, before transitioning into Formosa 5, which will be a floating technology project.

The partners also committed to entering the broader Asian market to share expertise and experience developed in Taiwan to help the Asian markets develop their own offshore wind programs.

“As the first local developer, SRE has been instrumental to the development of offshore wind in Taiwan through our work on the first offshore wind farm in Taiwan. As the Taiwan Government strives to make Taiwan a global leader in renewable energy, it is our responsibility to unite as the Taiwan Team to be stronger together instead of individual companies on their own,” noted Lucas Lin, CEO of SRE.