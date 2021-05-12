Sweden’s first inland shipping shuttle service gets underway

Scandinavian countries are pressing ahead with ever greater numbers of inland container services as governments push for the movement of cargoes by sea rather than by road or rail.

Inland cargo shipping specialist Rederei Deymann is launching Sweden’s first inland waterway container barge service with a new shuttle service linking the country’s capital and one of its key logistics hubs.

Starting from May 18, the 110 m long barge Emelie Deymann will carry up to 208 teu containers twice weekly between Stockholm Norvik port on the Baltic coast and Västerås 100 km to the west in central Sweden. Västerås is one of the country’s main logistical hubs due to its central location in the densely populated Mälardalen region and links to the road, rail and shipping network.

In neighbouring Norway and Finland shipping companies are also deploying more vessels on regular, scheduled inland services as well as looking at pioneering some of the greenest designs on the planet.