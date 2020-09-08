Swedish consortium unveils wind-powered vessel capable of carrying 6,000 vehicles

A Swedish consortium including Wallenius Marine is set to give a sneak peak of its revolutionary new wind-powered car carrier design this Thursday.

The Oceanbird, capable of carrying 6,000 vehicles, has been created by the the KTH Centre for Naval Architecture, maritime tech developer SSPA and Wallenius Marine. The Swedish Transport Administration agreed funding for the project from 2019 through to 2022.

“Thousands of years have passed since we learnt to harness the wind. The wind helped us discover our planet – now it can help us preserve it. Oceanbird is about revolutionizing technology that will make cargo vessels in maritime transport truly sustainable. The wind is back,” the Swedish consortium stated in a release. Further details of the new ship design, which features sails that are 100 m high, are to be unveiled during a webinar on Thursday.

The vessels will not travel as fast as today’s car carriers. Instead of taking seven or eight days to cross the Atlantic, the wind-powered vessels are expected to need up to 12 days.

Teams in Germany and France are also in the process of developing their own sail-based car carriers, albeit with far smaller carrying capacities than what’s on the drawing board in Sweden.