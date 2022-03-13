Swedish developer OX2 seeks Natura 2000 permit for offshore wind giant

Stockholm-based developer OX2 has submitted an application for a Natura 2000 permit for a potential 5.5 GW offshore wind farm in the Swedish Economic Zone between the islands of Gotland and Öland in the Baltic Sea. Natura 2000 sites have been designated specifically to protect core areas for a sub-set of species or habitat types listed in the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The wind farm, dubbed Aurora, consisting of up to 370 turbines with a maximum height of 370 m will be located 20 km south of Gotland and 30 km east of Öland.

According to OX2, electricity production from the wind farm is estimated at around 24 TWh a year, which corresponds to the yearly consumption of about 5m households and reduces emissions of CO2 by about 14 m tonnes per year. OX2’s permit application, which includes an environmental impact assessment, is now being processed by the County Administrative Board of Gotland.

The project is part of OX2’s Swedish project development portfolio, which at the end of the third quarter amounted to 11.3 GW. Last month, OX2 applied for another offshore wind farm, named Triton, with a total installed capacity of about 1.8 GW.