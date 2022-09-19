Swedish e-methanol project presses ahead

A project to provide sustainable e-methanol for the maritime sector has received the environmental permit for building the first large-scale production facility in the municipality of Örnsköldsvik in northeast Sweden.

The project, called FlagshipONE and jointly owned by Swedish power-to-fuel player Liquid Wind and Danish utility Ørsted, is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and produce 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually.

The environmental permit was granted by the Land and Environment Court in Umeå 11 months after the application was submitted and ground preparations that mark the initial step of the construction phase are planned for 2023.

“Obtaining the environmental permit marks another major milestone for FlagshipONE and the maritime value chain that is planning to bring vessels powered by electrofuel to market. In parallel, we are approaching a final investment decision for FlagshipONE, and just recently we announced our cross-sector collaboration for zero-emission shipping with DFDS, Stena Line, Ørsted and the Port of Gothenburg to establish an electromethanol (e-fuels) hub,” stated Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

FlagshipONE will be connected to Övik Energi’s combined heat and power plant Hörneborgsverket in Örnsköldsvik. The facility will upcycle carbon dioxide and combine it with green hydrogen, produced from renewable electricity and water to generate e-methanol.